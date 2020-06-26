https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/will-making-decisions-next-weeks-actions-bill-barr-antitrust-investigation-major-internet-platforms-video/

Attorney General Bill Barr joined Senator Ted Cruz and Michael Knowles on The Verdict on Thursday.

During the interview Barr told the Texas Senator that the DOJ had “scores of indictments” filed against the far left criminals who committed violence during the recent far left riots across the country.

Bill Barr was also asked about the continued censorship of conservative voices online.

The Trump AG responded, “We have antitrust investigation of all the major internet platforms…I expect to be making decisions in the next few weeks about actions on that…”

Here is the full Bill Barr interview on The Verdict.

