Filmmaker and journalist Ari Horowitz took to the streets of Harlem to gauge the residents’ feelings about police protests taking place across the country and in their own city.

It did not turn out the way many people presumably thought it would.

What are the details?

Horowitz began by visiting the East Village in New York City.

All of the white demonstrators who spoke to Horowitz said that police should be abolished.

One man insisted that police officers were flat-out “monsters.”

Another couldn’t express his hate for the police enough — he had to reiterate it time and time again.

At first he simply exclaimed, “I f***ing hate the police!”

The same man later insisted, “Like, I just f***ing hate the police and everything they stand for.”

A third white man said that the very existence of police emerged from slave-catching days.

“Policing in this country is about keeping black people down,” the activist explained. “[Policing] arose out of slave-catching patrols.”

What else?

When Horowitz traveled to Harlem, he found that the residents there were singing an entirely different tune.

One man said that protesters demanding the abolition of police were “full of crap.”

“I think they’re being somewhat ignorant,” a woman later admitted.

Another Harlem resident said that she has family members who are first responders.

“I have family members that are police,” she said. “I respect the police. I would not want to see a lawless society.”

One man — who was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt — added that getting rid of police would be nothing short of suicide.

“Abolishing the NYPD?” he said. “That would be suicide.”

“There’s too many criminals out here,” another man later added. “I wouldn’t feel safe. Are you kidding me?

Another black Harlem resident added, “We need control over this city. So I think that the police, the police are necessary.”

Yet another male said that his 8-year-old son wants to be a police officer.

“I want him to push to be a police [officer],” he insisted.

One man added, “You know, all police officers are not bad. You know, you got some of them that really care about the people and really want to help the people.”

You can watch the rest of the reactions in the video below.

Content warning: rough language

