A woman identified as Amber Lynn Gilles complained about a San Diego Starbucks barista who didn’t serve her because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

Giles took a photo of the barista and posted it on her Facebook page with these comments: “Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”

The post sparked more than 107,000 reactions and comments and nearly 50,000 shares. The Washington Post noted than many of the Facebook users defended the barista, Lenin Gutierrez.

One Facebook user commented: Are you really crying cause you had to wear a mask for 10 minutes to get coffee then leave ? Is it really that hard? Just wear the mask get your coffee then take it off when you leave…”

NBC 7 in San Diego reported face coverings are mandatory inside businesses in San Diego County.

And now a GoFundMe page has raised over $30,000 for Gutierrez in just three days.

The page was started by Matt Cowan, a man who doesn’t know the barista, but came across Gilles’s Facebook post.

“Everybody is rallying around somebody for doing what they’re supposed to do and trying to protect everyone else,” he told KGTV. “It just goes to show you there are a lot of good people out there and that outweighs the bad.”

