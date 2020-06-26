https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/yall-dont-even-know-history-statue-want-tear-epic-black-man-hijacks-blm-rally-tear-lincoln-statue-video/

Earlier this week idiot criminal vandals announced their intent to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The statue was paid for and erected by freed slaves to honor the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Frederick Douglas spoke at its dedication.

The Black Lives Matter criminal group then announced a delay to their planned destruction until Friday evening.

This afternoon Black Lives Matter protest mob arrived back at the statue showing Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves.

As the rally started today an elderly black man started lecturing the ignorant leftist crowd on the Lincoln statue. The man holding a DCBlackTours.com sign and a megaphone told the crowd, “Y’all don’t even know the history of this statue, but you want to tear it down!”

This man just walked in with his own megaphone:

“Y’all don’t even know the history of this statue, but you want to tear it down!” pic.twitter.com/RJv1VpwXrh — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 26, 2020

From the #Lincoln park protest! Man stands up for the Lincoln statue. pic.twitter.com/LP184mHXvk — Robert Donachie (@RJDonachie3) June 26, 2020

Jack Posobiec is at the rally tonight.

