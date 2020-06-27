https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/facebook-boycott-big-companies-demand-more-free-speech-censorship

A Facebook anti-hate campaign called “Stop Hate for Profit” is gaining momentum, leading large companies like Patagonia, North Face, REI, and Ben & Jerry’s to pull advertising revenue if Facebook doesn’t do more to “stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform.”

But, what is considered “hateful”? It’s anything that goes against the mob, and they won’t stop with Facebook. Any voices that speak out against the progressive narrative will soon be censored and silenced. The more this campaign grows, the more our freedom of speech diminishes.

Watch the video below to hear Glenn Beck break down the details:

Use promo code FIGHTTHEMOB to get $20 off your BlazeTV subscription or start your 30-day free trial today.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

