Just weeks after the American Civil Liberties Union dropped its lawsuit against seven east Texas cities for daring to pass laws designed to protect unborn babies, another pro-abortion group has decided to sue Right to Life East Texas as well as its director, Pastor Mark Lee Dickson.

The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, based in the liberal enclave of Austin, Texas, filed a lawsuit against “anti-abortion extremist” Dickson and his organization on June 11, claiming their statements that abortion groups promote the murder of unborn babies amount to defamation.

“Defendants’ lies about Lilith Fund and the other organizations are as simple as they are appalling,” the lawsuit says. “They have repeatedly stated that Lilith Fund and the other organizations are literal criminals when Defendants know that is not true. Worse still, Defendants have encouraged others, including members of local government in cities throughout the state, to also lie about Lilith Fund and other organizations.

“When Defendants made these false statements and encouraged others to do so, Defendants knew that Lilith Fund and the other organizations had committed no crimes. Abortion is not a crime in Texas. Abortion is not murder under Texas law.”

To get an idea of how radical the Lilith Fund is, all one has to do is take a look at the pinned tweet on its Twitter page, which encapsulates two of the far left’s absurd policy positions: “defund the police” and “abortion is health care.”

According to the Longview News-Journal, Amanda Beatriz Williams, the Lilith Fund’s executive director, said, “Despite what Dickson and Right to Life East Texas have said about us or abortion rights in Texas, helping people seeking abortion care is not against the law. … There’s nothing criminal about helping people access essential health care with love and compassion.”

Responding to the lawsuit, Dickson said the Lilith Fund, along with other pro-abortion organizations, asked him to retract “comments which treated abortion as murder and the abortion-aiding organizations as involved in the criminal act of abortion.”

Dickson and his organization refused to back down.

“Abortion is the murder of innocent unborn human beings,” Right to Life East Texas said in a Facebook post. “The Lilith Fund and other abortion-aiding organizations all take part in the murder of innocent unborn human beings.”

Perhaps what offends the feminists at the Lilith Fund most of all is the role Dickson played in crafting ordinances that the ACLU targeted in its recently dropped lawsuit. One such ordinance declared the city of Waskom, Texas, a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

No concept horrifies the pro-abortion extremists on the far left more than a sanctuary city for the unborn. Although, based on the lawsuit filed by the Lilith Fund, these people seem to have a problem with the First Amendment as well.

Unlike the imaginary right to abortion cooked up by seven of nine Supreme Court justices in the Roe v. Wade decision, the First Amendment gives Dickson the right to free speech. A large portion of the American public agrees with his view that abortion is murder.

Yet far-left organizations like the Lilith Fund want to punish Dickson for expressing his deeply held opinion.

This phenomenon is not unique to the abortion debate.

Many Americans, from a Student Senate president to a public school principal, have lost their positions because they dared to criticize another sacred cow of the left: the Black Lives Matter movement.

Seeing the momentum of “cancel culture” in recent weeks apparently has emboldened the Lilith Fund enough to file a lawsuit against Dickson and his organization.

The fact that the far left has successfully pressured organizations and companies to subscribe to their worldviews also could provide the abortion group with a sense of encouragement.

For example, the Boy Scouts, which has long been an object of scorn for the left because of the organization’s position on cultural issues, has spent the past year caving to the radical mobs.

First, the organization decided to admit girls, and then it decided to make a “diversity and inclusion merit badge” a prerequisite for becoming an Eagle Scout.

In America, everyone has the right to his or her opinion.

Those who support Black Lives Matter have the right to do so, and those who do not have the right to say so.

Those who support abortion have the right to promote the procedure, while those who oppose it have the right to make their voices heard.

As actor and comedian Rob Schneider explained, “Free speech is all speech.” It’s unfortunate that the Lilith Fund cannot seem to grasp that concept.

