Legal scholars backing Judge Emmet Sullivan’s “circus” in trying to hold up Gen. Michael Flynn’s conviction against Justice Department instructions were dead “wrong” and partisan “wishful” thinkers, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

“I predicted right from the beginning that the courts would not permit Judge Sullivan to conduct his circus and have these amicus briefs come in and all the law professors,” Dershowitz told “Saturday Report.” “All these law professors, all these former prosecutors, have always said that I was wrong – me, I was wrong.

“Well, now the Court of Appeals has shown that I’m right and they’re all wrong,” Dershowitz added to host Grant Stinchfield. “The reason I’m right and they’re wrong is – I’m not smarter than they are – is I don’t let politics and partisanship intrude on my legal analysis.”

Dershowitz rebuked his detractors for allowing their “ideology” to mislead the public on their analysis of what the courts will do.

“They substitute wishful thinking for legal analysis, and they misinform the public that what they want to have happen will happen,” he added.

Dershowitz called the Logan Act used as a “perjury trap” as “dead letter” law that should have not been considered to pursue Flynn.

“The law should not be weaponized by either party against political enemies,” concluded Dershowitz, who has released his latest book “The Case for Liberalism in an Age of Extremism: or, Why I Left the Left But Can’t Join the Right.”

