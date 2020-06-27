http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/OXkHlckugcc/archbishop-canterbury-says-jesus-shouldnt-22263022

The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested that Jesus should not be portrayed as white.

Reverend Justin Welby insisted the church must not ignore the Black Lives Matter movement and said Christians should rethink how Jesus Christ is portrayed as a white man.

He said this needs to be reviewed in light of anti-racism protests worldwide but added he did not want to throw out the past by moving forward.

The Most Revd and Rt Hon Welby, 105th Archbishop of Canterbury, was asked whether Jesus’ characterisation needs to be looked at, appearing on BBCRadio 4’s Today Programme.

He said: “Yes of course it does, this sense that God was white. You go into churches around the world and you don’t see a white Jesus.”

“You see a black Jesus, a Chinese Jesus, a Middle Eastern Jesus, which is of course the most accurate, you see a Fijian Jesus.”

The Archbishop insisted he did not want to “throw out” the past but said the “universality” of Christ needs a rethink.

He added: “Jesus is portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures, languages and understandings.

“And I don’t think that throwing out everything we’ve got in the past is the way to do it.

“But I do think saying ‘that’s not the Jesus who exists, that’s not who we worship’, it is a reminder of the universality of the God who became fully human.”

Speaking last week, the Archbishop said that the church is looking at whether some statues need removing after a surge in support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

Understanding justice as crucial to forgiveness, he stressed a need to learn from the past.

When asked if people should forgive the trespasses of those immortalised in the form of statues, rather than tearing them down, he said some will have to come down.

He said: “We can only do that if we’ve got justice, which means the statue needs to be put in context.

“Some will have to come down. Some names will have to change.

“The church, goodness me you know, you just go around Canterbury Cathedral, there are monuments everywhere or Westminster Abbey, and we’re looking at all that, and some will have to come down.

“But yes, there can be forgiveness, I hope and pray as we come together, but only if there’s justice.

“If we change the way we behave now and say this was then and we learned from that, and change how we’re going to be in the future, internationally, as well.”

