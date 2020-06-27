https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kansasstateuniversity-boycott-athlete/2020/06/27/id/974478

Kansas State University athletes are threatening to sit out games this season unless the school disciplines a student who disparaged George Floyd, a black man who died after police kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Jaden McNeil, the president and founder of the school’s America First student organization, tweeted out a comment congratulating Floyd “on being drug free for an entire month!”

In response to the insult, several KSU athletes took to Twitter to demand justice.

Cornerback Tee Denson tweeted that he would not play for a program that “tolerates ignorance such as this,” while his teammate Tyrone Lewis Jr. tweeted, “This is unacceptable, what makes you wake up in the morning with this much hate? Something has to change!!”

Christianna Carr, who plays for the KSU women’s basketball team, posted a statement on Friday in response to McNeil’s comment.

“As Black student athletes we will NO LONGER accept these types of actions” and that if they do not see change “we will not play or participate in any donor or recruitment events. A Policy created against racism that will expel any student that openly displays racism on all platforms such as, social media, school, Aggieville, and sporting events,” Carr tweeted out in a statement. “We need to see student Jaden McNeil receive strong consequences of his insensitive actions.”

Kansas State University President Richard Myers tweeted support for the players but stopped short of announcing any punishment for McNeil.

“The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university,” Myers tweeted. “We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms. We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice.”

KSU’s athletic director Gene Taylor also supported the players without discussing any punishment for McNeil.

“Recent tweets from a K-State student downplaying the Black Lives Matter effort and the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd are disgusting and totally inappropriate and not reflective of who we are as a University or our Athletic Department,” Taylor tweeted.

