https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-lives-matter-group-storms-beverley-hills-residential-area-eat-the-rich-abolish-capitalism-now

Law enforcement officials had to respond to a large group of Black Lives Matters activists late on Friday night that stormed a Beverly Hills residential neighborhood chanting “eat the rich!” and “abolish capitalism now!”

The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted: “The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City.”

The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City. — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) June 27, 2020

Videos and photographs of the mob flooded social media as they shouted various messages throughout the residential neighborhood and tore down American flags.

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong compiled video highlights from the demonstrators on his Twitter account, noting that the group marched through residential neighborhoods in Beverly Hills shouting “eat the rich” and “abolish capitalism now” (posts below).

“The Black Lives Matter mob shut down Santa Monica Boulevard, Rodeo Drive, and intersections around the city center,” wrote Cheong. At one point the group “seized a privately owned American flag in a residential suburb, shredding it and pulling it down.” In the residential areas, video shows, the group played “loud music and blocked the streets.”

“The police showed up in full force to arrest members of the Black Lives Matter mob making a nuisance of themselves across residential Los Angeles streets,” Cheong captions one post with video of police arresting members of the group. “One pretended to be injured by the police and forced them to drag him.”

Black Lives Matter mob shouts “eat the rich” as they march down a residential area in Beverly Hills. They’re coming for your homes.pic.twitter.com/gs5Hszjb7m — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

The Black Lives Matter mob shut down Santa Monica Boulevard, Rodeo Drive, and intersections around the city center. They don’t want you to do business. pic.twitter.com/3C2kt7cSZI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

The Black Lives Matter mob in Los Angeles seized a privately owned American flag in a residential suburb, shredding it and pulling it down. pic.twitter.com/gCffXqZuwZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

The mob of Black Lives Matter activists took to residential neighborhoods in Los Angeles, blasting loud music and blocked the streets. pic.twitter.com/GOJpa9Xxq7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

The police showed up in full force to arrest members of the Black Lives Matter mob making a nuisance of themselves across residential Los Angeles streets. One pretended to be injured by the police and forced them to drag him. pic.twitter.com/9hBjv4og8M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

The City of Beverly Hills issued an order a couple of weeks ago that outlined new rules that it was implementing to keep things peaceful as violent riots have burned down buildings, attacked law enforcement, and looted businesses across the country in the weeks following the death of George Floyd.

“To preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods, effective tonight and until further notice, no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.,” the City of Beverly Hills said in a statement. “An assembly is defined as any gathering or group of 10 or more people on a public street, sidewalk or other public place if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal.”

“Any assembly that is silent, such as a candlelight vigil, and gatherings on private property are exempt from this emergency order,” the city added.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that angry demonstrators have shown up in wealthy areas across the country in recent weeks, primarily in blue states.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

