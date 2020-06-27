https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-mob-marches-beverly-hills-neighborhood-chanting-eat-rich-video/

A Black Lives Matter mob marched through Beverly Hills chanting ‘eat the rich’ on Friday night.

The mob was once again not targeting police or the government, but the homes of random citizens.

Protestors now outside wealthy neighborhood in Beverly Hills, shouting, “wake they rich asses up!” pic.twitter.com/gSHP1V8CwY — The Convo Couch (@theconvocouch) June 27, 2020

The mob tore down American flags as they marched.

Protestors shouting “eat the rich,” down a street full of mansions in Beverly Hills! #Eattherich pic.twitter.com/WUvnNtrH8G — The Convo Couch (@theconvocouch) June 27, 2020

Cops left for a minute. Protestors 1. Cops 0. The protest continues outside of a Beverly Hills neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/bwekQJdZLq — Fiorella Isabel🌹🔥 (@Fiorella_im) June 27, 2020

Still out in Beverly Hills past curfew times. pic.twitter.com/8IAmrzmz8S — Fiorella Isabel🌹🔥 (@Fiorella_im) June 27, 2020

“The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City,” the Beverly Hills police tweeted.

The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City. — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) June 27, 2020

“To preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods, effective tonight and until further notice, no more than 10 people shall gather in an assembly in a public right of way in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.,” the City of Beverly Hills said in a statement. “An assembly is defined as any gathering or group of 10 or more people on a public street, sidewalk or other public place if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal.”

“Any assembly that is silent, such as a candlelight vigil, and gatherings on private property are exempt from this emergency order,” the city added.

