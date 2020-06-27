https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-woman-beats-old-white-lady-7-eleven-says-called-n-word-video/

Here we go again…

A video went viral on Friday of a black woman beating an old white lady in a 7-11 store.

According to the reports the white lady called the black woman the n-word.

So the black woman beat her ass in the store.

What is clear from the video is that the women were in a shouting match and the black woman then started beating the white lady.

Here is the video. The curse words were bleeped out so it is not clear if the white lady used the n-word.

Here. Watch the video. Make the call. pic.twitter.com/h5nPXmZ4Iz — Add Your Name (@4t4r11) June 26, 2020

The white lady is pressing charges.

Via The New York Post:

A black woman battered an elderly white shopper in a California 7-Eleven in a violent confrontation caught on camera after the white woman used a racial slur. Viral video of the so-called “Sacramento Karen” showdown begins with the pair screaming at each other from inside the convenience store Monday. It is not clear what sparked the fight but the unidentified black woman flies into a rage when the white woman uses the N-word, repeatedly screaming back, “Call me a n—-r again!” “B—h, I’m the right one, try it!” she screamed at the white woman, warning she would “beat your motherf–king ass in this motherf–king store.” After a final challenge to say “n—-r again,” the white woman pauses — just to unexpectedly spit out the racist slur. The black woman immediately started punching her adversary, hitting her head several times before the woman ended up on the floor, sobbing.

