http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sAgh4mXrgGA/

Police made several arrests after a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a Beverly Hills residential neighborhood Friday night.

“Videos and photographs of the mob flooded social media as they shouted various messages throughout the residential neighborhood and tore down American flags,” the Daily Wire reported.

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong shared footage of protesters shouting “Eat the rich!”:

Black Lives Matter mob shouts “eat the rich” as they march down a residential area in Beverly Hills. They’re coming for your homes.pic.twitter.com/gs5Hszjb7m — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

Later, he tweeted a video of protesters in Los Angeles shouting “No justice, no peace! No racist police!” as they tore down an American flag attached to a building:

The Black Lives Matter mob in Los Angeles seized a privately owned American flag in a residential suburb, shredding it and pulling it down. pic.twitter.com/gCffXqZuwZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

In another video, the protesters in Beverly Hills shouted, “Abolish capitalism now!” while they continued their march through the neighborhood:

A mob of Black Lives Matter activists march through residential neighborhoods in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, chanting “abolish capitalism now.” These same people live off welfare provided by taxpayers.pic.twitter.com/s0w9qNY9ZT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

In an update on its website at 11:40 p.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) said “An unlawful assembly has been declared in the area of Rexford Drive and Carmelita Ave. BHPD remains on scene.”

Saturday morning, the department tweeted that the unlawful assembly was over and arrests had been made:

The unlawful assembly in the area of Rexford Dr & Carmelita Ave has ended with arrests being made. Protesters have now left the City. — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) June 27, 2020

Wednesday, President Trump tweeted that it was sad how government leaders in many states had allowed protesters to tear down statues and monuments:

….the good and the bad. It is important for us to understand and remember, even in turbulent and difficult times, and learn from them. Knowledge comes from the most unusual of places! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

In an executive order issued Friday on protecting America’s memorials and statues, the president said many of the rioters, arsonists, and left-wing extremists who carried out acts against the monuments had identified themselves with ideologies such as Marxism.

He continued:

Anarchists and left-wing extremists have sought to advance a fringe ideology that paints the United States of America as fundamentally unjust and have sought to impose that ideology on Americans through violence and mob intimidation. They have led riots in the streets, burned police vehicles, killed and assaulted government officers as well as business owners defending their property, and even seized an area within one city where law and order gave way to anarchy. During the unrest, innocent citizens also have been harmed and killed.

“My Administration will not allow violent mobs incited by a radical fringe to become the arbiters of the aspects of our history that can be celebrated in public spaces,” the president commented.

“State and local public officials’ abdication of their law enforcement responsibilities in deference to this violent assault must end,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

