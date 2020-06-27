http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LBljA3WZafo/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said he sympathizes with Vice President Mike Pence’s argument in defense of President Trump’s rallies by stating that if we are going to have protests against police brutality, that creates a precedent, and you can’t allow certain groups to protest while preventing others from doing so.

Brooks stated, “Well, I sort of have some sympathy for that. I figure, if we’re going to have the George Floyd protests, which I think we should have had, you can’t say to one group of people, you can protest, but, to another, you can’t, obviously, once that precedent was set.”

