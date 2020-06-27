https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fck-america-pro-police-rally-gets-hijacked-angry-black-lives-matter-militants-outside-gov-walzs-mansion-minnesota-videos/

A pro-police rally was hijacked by angry Black Lives Matter militants on Saturday outside of Governor Tim Walz’s mansion.

Hundreds of BLM Marxist militants showed up and screamed at pro-police rally goers.

HAPPENING NOW: a pro police rally has been overrun by BLM outside Gov. Walz’s mansion in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/iLtcCsH1IC — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) June 27, 2020

Black Lives Matter militants screamed, “F*ck America!”

WARNING* Explicit Language. Scenes from Support The Police Rally at the the Minnesota Governor’s Mansion: An angry BLM protester screams “F*ck America!” The event was initially scheduled to be a Pro-Police rally but it was quickly hijacked by hundreds of BLM counter protestors. pic.twitter.com/uZUe34lEMP — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) June 27, 2020

Angry BLM thugs heckled pro-police supporters, including a black man, chanting “Nazi,” “cracker” and other abuses.

This was the tense scene earlier when angry BLM protestors heckled pro-police supporters, including a black man, chanting Nazi & other abuses. The counter protestors were hosted by SlaughterHouse Education to hijack the ‘Support the Police Rally’ at the MN Governor’s Mansion. pic.twitter.com/OHW431tF68 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 28, 2020

A Latina for Trump got harassed by abusive Black Lives Matter terrorists.

A Latina for Trump gets harassed by BLM. BLM protestors overtook the “Support The Police Rally” today at the MN Governor’s Mansion & were allowed to walk around the barricades to agitate the pro-police side in shouting matches. Attendees claim The Police were told to stand down. pic.twitter.com/rY4QrnbQVP — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) June 28, 2020

We have known for years that Black Lives Matter are radical neo-Marxists and the co-founder confirmed it during an interview last week.

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter proudly admitted she’s a radical, anti-white Marxist.

Black Lives Matter is seeking to transform America by defunding the police, dismantling capitalism, ‘destroying the patriarchy,’ breaking down the nuclear family unit, emptying prisons, redistributing wealth in the form of reparations among other far left objectives.

Earlier this week one of the leaders of BLM openly issued a terroristic threat on live broadcast and threatened to burn down the system if his people don’t get what they want.

Where is the FBI and DOJ??

