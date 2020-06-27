https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fck-america-pro-police-rally-gets-hijacked-angry-black-lives-matter-militants-outside-gov-walzs-mansion-minnesota-videos/

A pro-police rally was hijacked by angry Black Lives Matter militants on Saturday outside of Governor Tim Walz’s mansion.

Hundreds of BLM Marxist militants showed up and screamed at pro-police rally goers.

WATCH:

Black Lives Matter militants screamed, “F*ck America!”

WATCH:

Angry BLM thugs heckled pro-police supporters, including a black man, chanting “Nazi,” “cracker” and other abuses.

WATCH:

A Latina for Trump got harassed by abusive Black Lives Matter terrorists.

WATCH:

We have known for years that Black Lives Matter are radical neo-Marxists and the co-founder confirmed it during an interview last week.

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter proudly admitted she’s a radical, anti-white Marxist.

Black Lives Matter is seeking to transform America by defunding the police, dismantling capitalism, ‘destroying the patriarchy,’ breaking down the nuclear family unit, emptying prisons, redistributing wealth in the form of reparations among other far left objectives.

Earlier this week one of the leaders of BLM openly issued a terroristic threat on live broadcast and threatened to burn down the system if his people don’t get what they want.

Where is the FBI and DOJ??

