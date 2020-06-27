https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/investigators-solve-1982-murder-8-year-old-girl/
(11 ALIVE) The Columbus Division of Police announced Friday that investigators have solved an 8-year-old girl’s murder from nearly 40 years ago.
Kelly Prosser was reportedly abducted while walking home from Indianola Elementary School on September 20, 1982. Her body was discovered in a cornfield in Madison County two days later.
Police said DNA evidence linked Harold Warren Jarrell as the killer. Jarrell passed away in 1996 at the age of 67.