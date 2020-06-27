https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pollster-jim-mclaughlin-oversampling-2016/2020/06/27/id/974462

As battleground polls are coming out showing presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden out in front of President Donald Trump, Trump campaign pollster Jim McLaughlin noted on Newsmax TV: Here we go again, as 2016 polling got it wrong.

“Once the race becomes a focus, becomes a choice between Joe Biden and President Trump, we really believe President Trump has the advantage,” McLaughlin told “Saturday Report.”

Michigan, Florida and North Carolina are the battleground states that will ultimately decide the 2020 election, McLaughlin told host Grant Stinchfield, noting he is not permitted to talk about official Trump campaign polling numbers right now.

“There’s six months left here, and Joe Biden hasn’t been defined,” he added. “How did Joe Biden win the Democratic primary? He won the Democratic primary by adopting the socialist, radical agenda of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.”

Americans will find out, in lieu of Trump, Biden will raise taxes, which was his first campaign promise.

“That’s the last thing we need right now to help build our economy,” McLaughlin noted as the global coronavirus pandemic has Congress voting to get money in the hands of Americans, not take it away via high tax rates.

“When it comes to the issue that’s going to matter most on Election Day, rebuilding our economy, creating jobs, President Trump has significant advantages over Joe Biden,” McLaughlin noted, as even found in those battleground polls, which oversample Democrats. “That’s one of the reasons why he won, why President Trump won four years ago, was because voters didn’t think that Barack Obama and Joe Biden did a good job on the economy.”

