“Real Time” host Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBill Maher tees off on ‘f—ing stupid’ ‘defund the police’ message Bill Maher: ‘Reckless experiment’ of coronavirus shutdowns may have fueled Floyd protests Bill Maher offers ‘signs you’re a Karen’ list: ‘You were voted most likely to make a citizen’s arrest’ MORE on Friday pressed former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonBolton says he never heard Cabinet discuss removing Trump using the 25th Amendment Bolton says Boris Johnson is ‘playing Trump like a fiddle’ Hillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill banning federal government use of facial recognition tech | House lawmakers roll out legislation to establish national cyber director | Top federal IT official to step down MORE on why he’s not throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi: Trump not wearing a mask is ‘cowardly’ Karl Rove says Trump is ‘behind’ in presidential race The Hill’s Campaign Report: New York congressional candidates set to make LGBTQ history MORE come November after the longtime foreign policy hawk criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpMiami-Dade to close beaches for July Fourth weekend over coronavirus fears Oklahoma reporter tests positive for COVID-19 after attending at Trump’s Tulsa rally Trump slams Illinois governor, mayor over violence in Chicago, calls for ‘law and order’ MORE as damaging to the country.

Bolton this week released his new memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” despite the Trump administration’s efforts to block it. The book paints a chaotic and divisive scene at senior levels of the White House, while including a number of allegations about the president himself.

“You say coddling of Kim made you ill… Siding with Putin at Helsinki. Abandoning the Kurds. You called the Ukrainian thing that got him impeached a ‘drug deal.’ You didn’t want any part of that,” Maher said to Bolton on Friday, referencing some of topics that Bolton discusses in his book.

“You were there when he said to Xi of China, people are talking about maybe repealing that law that says I can’t only have two terms. And yet you won’t vote for Biden… How could Biden be worse? What could the Democrat be that you think this list could be surpassed by?” Maher asked.

Bolton responded that his “opposition” to Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is “philosophical.”

“I wish there were a conservative Republican I could vote for who had a chance of winning, but there’s not,” he added on the show.

Maher retorted that voters “only get two choices” in November’s general election.

Bolton has been fiercely critical of Trump while promoting his new book, saying this week he hopes Trump will be remembered as a one-term president and saying he poses a “danger to the republic.”

Trump, who has sought to delegitimize Bolton, has also repeatedly lashed out at him, calling him a “wacko” and “incompetent.”

The president has claimed that much of Bolton’s book is false, while the Justice Department has simultaneously alleged that it contains classified information, claims Bolton’s lawyer has rejected.

