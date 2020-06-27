https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/marxists-show-christian-prayer-rally-st-louis-statue-demand-removal-statue-catholic-saint-videos/

The Gateway Pundit announced a prayer rally on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park.

We planned the rally because there is currently a petition by local leftist and radical Umar Lee to remove this beautiful landmark in St. Louis City.

And like clockwork Islamist Umar Lee and the left smeared TGP and Christians who planned on attending the prayer rally as “white nationalists.”

On Friday, in the most egregious attack on this rally yet, St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones posted several tweets attacking Mayor Krewson and labeling local Christians “KKK” for holding a prayer rally to save the St. Louis statue in Forest Park.

So now white Christians gathering in prayer are considered Ku Klux Klan members by the radical, hate-filled treasurer.

Marxist protesters showed up to the prayer rally on Saturday.

“Take it down! Take it down!” the Marxist protesters chanted.

WATCH:

A protest at the Apotheosis of St. Louis (statue of King Louis IX) outside the art museum on Art Hill has begun. pic.twitter.com/ifwJUkj1uB — Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 27, 2020

The Christians and Catholics recited prayers.

WATCH:

Some reciting prayers during protest at statue of King Louis IX on Art Hill in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/sbFORFpqau — Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 27, 2020

Marxists are calling for the removal of King Louis IX statue.

WATCH:

Protesters calling for removal of King Louis IX in St. Louis. Counter protesters disagree. pic.twitter.com/MgZR0YSMGb — Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 27, 2020

Radical leftists get in the face of peaceful prayer group.

Catholics and Fr. Samuel getting face to face confronted, air horned, and bull horned by counter protestors while they peacefully pray. Our father prayer right now. Guess they don’t like that prayer. #STL#StLouis pic.twitter.com/PcIiKmPgYm — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 27, 2020

TGP’s Jim Hoft pushes back against the anti-Christian Marxists.

Apparently protestors don’t like being peacefully protested against. So much for mutual “making people feel uncomfortable”respect. Father Samuel harming people with a Hail Mary. Louis IX

“F&ck the police” chants have begun. Didn’t know Louis was a cop. #STL#StLouis pic.twitter.com/ybECNRdSrI — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 27, 2020

Christian-hating leftists deface the statue with chalk.

Louis IX. Chalk for now, but Umar Lee handed out spray paint at the beginning. #STL#StLouis pic.twitter.com/hcYRB5wtO4 — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 27, 2020

