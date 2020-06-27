https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/megynkelly-blackface-nbc-netflix/2020/06/27/id/974480

Journalist Megyn Kelly pointed out the hypocrisy of NBC for having many of its actors over the years wear blackface while firing her for simply asking a question about the practice.

Kelly, who left NBC following her own blackface blowup, took shots at the network after Netflix reportedly pulled an episode of “Community” that had a character wearing blackface.

“Turns out NBC loves blackface!” Kelly tweeted on Saturday. “Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Tina Fey, Ted Danson, Jane Krakowski, John Hamm, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Ken Jeong, Julianne Hough.” Those actors all wore blackface at various times on the network.

Kelly was an anchor with the “Today” show on NBC before the network let her go after she seemed to defend the use of blackface as a Halloween costume.

“What is racist?” Kelly said during the 2018 on-air controversy. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” she noted as an exception.

Kelly later apologized for the offensive comment after receiving harsh criticism.

“I was wrong, and I am sorry,” Kelly said. “One of the great parts of sitting in this chair each day is getting to discuss different points of view. Sometimes I talk; sometimes I listen. And yesterday, I learned.”

