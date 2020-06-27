https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/minneapolis-city-council-members-vote-disband-police-three-council-members-hire-private-security-protection/

This is rich.

Earlier this month the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution to replace the police with a ‘community-led public safety system.’

The radical left is pushing to “defund the police” following the death of George Floyd.

On Friday the Minneapolis City Council moved to defund the police force and establish a “holistic” public safety force in its place.

NPR reported:

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday unanimously approved a proposal to eliminate the city’s police department, marking the first step toward establishing a new “holistic” approach to public safety. TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Loses One of His Testicles After Being Shot in the Balls with Rubber Bullets During George Floyd Riots The move follows more than a month of national outrage and protests against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes. The City Council advanced a proposed ballot measure today asking voters to create a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. https://t.co/bsfjuY6SYY — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) June 26, 2020

But several of these same council members will still have their own security.

At least three Minneapolis council members have hired private security for their own protection.

Only the poor people will not be protected.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.

