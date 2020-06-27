https://www.theepochtimes.com/mississippi-governor-says-hell-sign-bill-changing-state-flag-if-legislature-passes-it_3403994.html

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said Saturday that if the state legislature passes a bill on the state flag, he’ll sign it.

“The legislature has been deadlocked for days as it considers a new flag,” Reeves said in a statement.

“The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it. If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”

Lawmakers have been mulling changes—or an outright replacement—to the flag in recent weeks, an extension of a discussion that’s been ongoing for decades.

Mississippi’s flag, adopted in 1894, includes the Confederate battle flag.

Renewed criticism has hit people and emblems linked to the Confederacy following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minneapolis last month. Activists and officials across the country are pushing for changes to a wide range of areas, including flags and monuments.

Legislators arrived at Mississippi’s Capitol Saturday morning but did not take up legislation to suspend the rules, which is required to take up a bill that would remove or alter the flag, Mississippi Today reported.

“I don’t have the green light,” state Rep. Jerry Turner, a Republican who chairs the House Rules Committee, told the outlet. Asked if lawmakers would take up the legislation today, he said he didn’t know.

It wasn’t clear whether the legislation would merely alter the existing flag, with one option being the removal of the Confederate flag, or create a new one. Former Gov. Phil Bryant (R) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) are among those supporting a flag showing the state seal, which states, “The Great Seal of the State of Mississippi” and “In God We Trust.”

A number of lawmakers expressed support this week for changing the flag.

“After serious thought and consideration, I have made the decision to vote in favor of retiring the state flag. Our State faces serious economic impact if we continue flying our current flag, a flag that doesn’t unite all the people of Mississippi but divides us,” state Rep. Jody Steverson (R) said on social media late Friday.

“Several options have been discussed by the leaders of our State, but the implications of not removing the current flag could not wait until a referendum could be placed on the ballot.”

“I was elected to be a leader, not a follower. I can no longer sit back and ignore the issue that is dividing this State. It’s past time to retire the current State flag. We need a flag that represents ALL Mississippians,” added state Rep. Joel Carter Jr. (R).

Opposition remains. Some believe Mississippi residents should make the decision.

“What’s the rush? The flag’s been there more than 100 years. You think five more months is going to end the world?” state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R) said Friday, WAPT reported.

McDaniel said there’s enough support for his position to block a vote in the chamber.

Mississippi voters were presented with a referendum in 2001 on changing the flag and 64 percent voted against changing it.

House Democrats, though, said this week they don’t support having a referendum.

“Mississippi House Democrats for years have consistently urged the Mississippi Legislature to do its job and make tough decisions in the best interest of the people [in] this State,” House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D) said in a statement.

“The decision to remove the Confederate battle emblem from our State Flag is one of those decisions; it is our decision to make, and the time to make it is now,” he added.

