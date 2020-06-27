https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/504874-ocasio-cortez-pitches-interns-to-work-for-her-instead-of

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezNetanyahu still has time to change his mind on annexation Nina Turner says progressive Democrats who won primaries need to ‘keep up the pressure’ Introducing the ‘Great Reset,’ world leaders’ radical plan to transform the economy MORE (D-N.Y.) knocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic leaders press GOP to update Voting Rights Act The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – States are pausing reopening The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – As virus concerns grow, can it get worse for Trump? MORE (R-Ky.) on Friday , pitching her internship program’s $15 per hour salary over the Republican senator’s $330 per week stipend for similar work.

“Why intern for Mitch McConnell, who runs the ball for this racist and incompetent administration, when I will pay you almost twice as much to help make the world a better place?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday.

Last June, House Democrats pushed a bill urging lawmakers to pay interns a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The legislation would add another $2.7 million to the $11 million already set aside for House intern salaries annually.

“When we don’t pay our interns, the only folks that get access to becoming interns are people who already have access to privilege and opportunity,” Ocasio-Cortez said last June on NowThis. “If we’re going to democratize our government, we have to democratize our internship opportunities.”

According to both Ocasio-Cortez and McConnell’s internship application pages, the duties and responsibilities requested of interns are similar. Both jobs focus primarily on communications and legislative tasks.

Members of “the squad” — Reps. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyHillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill banning federal government use of facial recognition tech | House lawmakers roll out legislation to establish national cyber director | Top federal IT official to step down Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation banning government use of facial recognition technologies The Hill’s Campaign Report: Progressive candidates face make-or-break moment ahead MORE (D-Ohio) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibDemocrats seek information on Treasury’s administration of ‘opportunity zone’ program Horn of Africa politics come to Minneapolis Wins by young progressives start reshaping establishment MORE (D-Mich.) — have argued against both unpaid and minimum wage internships in Washington, D.C., and have echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiments on the subject.

The Hill has reached out to the offices of McConnell and Ocasio-Cortez for more information about their internship payment policies.

