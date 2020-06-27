https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/paintballs-fired-police-richmond-protest/

CNN() Police arrested six people Friday night at a protest near the Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia’s capital, after some people fired paintballs and threw things at officers trying to disperse the gathering, authorities said.

The protest, a mile from downtown Richmond, was the latest in a string of daily gatherings near the monument, where people have been demonstrating against police brutality and racial injustice, CNN affiliate WTVR reported.

The presence of the Confederate general’s statue also has been a source of tension, with some people urging its removal and some people suing to keep it.

