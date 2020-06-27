https://www.theepochtimes.com/pence-postpones-visit-as-florida-sees-record-jump-of-9636-covid-19-cases-in-a-single-day_3404349.html

Vice President Mike Pence postponed his trip to Florida as the state witnessed a record number of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus cases in the past few days, with numbers climbing 9,636 on June 26, as per the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

The state now has 132,545 cases of infection, including 14,136 cases of hospitalizations, and 3,390 cases of death as of Saturday.

In the wake of the surge in new cases of the CCP virus, commonly known as the coronavirus, the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the on-premises consumption of alcohol in all bars across the state.

However, on the same day a few hours earlier, the Secretary of Department of Business & Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, said that bars and restaurants may operate at 50 percent of their indoor capacity. While the restrictions for restaurants remained the same, it was a change for bars.

“EO-139 states restaurants & bars may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity, excluding employees. Bar areas may be open with seated service. Outdoor seating is permissible with social distancing. Stay compliant, hang in there & let’s get this right Florida,” Beshears said on Twitter.

EO-139 states restaurants & bars may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity, excluding employees. Bar areas may be open with seated service. Outdoor seating is permissible with social distancing. Stay compliant, hang in there & let’s get this right FlorIda. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) June 25, 2020

In a later message, Beshears said that the sudden decision was taken based on evidence in relation to the spike in infections.

“We must forcefully flatten the curve,” he said in a subsequent post on Twitter. “This decision was not a knee jerk reaction, nor was it made lightly, but based on evidence and the correlation in spikes after phase 2 reopening. We will get it right, then get people back to work ASAP.”

An Abundance of Caution

As the surge continued, Pence postponed his campaign event in the state “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the ‘Great American Comeback’ tour stop in Florida. We look forward to rescheduling soon,” the charity, America First Politics, announced as the organizer of the tour on Saturday.

Pence will, however, visit the state to meet with the governor and local health officials. But his tour will no longer include any campaigning events.

As the number of virus cases spikes in the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $250 million in funding for the Affordable Housing Coronavirus Relief Initiative on Thursday. The CARES Act funding is for rental and mortgage assistance for families in the state who have been negatively impacted by the CCP virus pandemic.

I’m pleased to announce that $250 million in CARES Act funding for rental and mortgage assistance will go to Florida families that have been negatively impacted by the #COVID19 pandemic. More info here – https://t.co/LBrEsoBq3u https://t.co/bnUnvHkD97 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 27, 2020

“Many families across our state have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 through no fault of their own,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“This initiative strives to provide financial assistance through multiple affordable housing programs to ensure these Floridians receive the support they need during this difficult time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

