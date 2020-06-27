https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/portland-police-rush-manhandle-antifa-militants-trying-barricade-central-precinct-police-knock-rioters-ground-video/

Antifa militants in Portland tried to barricade the Central Precinct on Friday night.

Antifa had just set fire to the North Precinct.

The anarchists did all their usual stuff in targeting the North Precinct, such as tagging the police building, setting up pallets and barricades, and lighting random stuff on fire, before the police moved in and actually did their job.

However, last night, Portland police rushed in to stop the rioters trying to barricade the Central Precinct.

Police in riot gear manhandled Antifa terrorists and tossed them to the ground like rag dolls.

Their comrades were furious the police were actually doing their job!

WATCH (language warning):

.@PortlandPolice rushed in after #antifa rioters began trying to barricade the Central Precinct (they did that last night to North Precinct & set it in fire). Police knock rioters to the ground, angering their comrades. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/NEdF2elcry — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2020

