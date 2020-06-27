https://thehill.com/homenews/news/504848-princeton-board-votes-to-remove-woodrow-wilsons-name-from-public-policy-school

The board of trustees at Princeton University announced Saturday that it has voted to remove Woodrow Wilson‘s name from the university’s School of Public and International Affairs.

The public policy school will now simply be known as the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs following the board’s decision.

“We believe that Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combatting the scourge of racism in all its forms,” Princeton’s board said in a statement on the Friday vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

University President Christopher Eisgruber noted in a letter following the vote that changing the international studies school’s name had been a subject of debate since protests about it began in November 2015.

“The board reconsidered these conclusions this month as the tragic killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Rayshard Brooks drew renewed attention to the long and damaging history of racism in America,” Eisgruber wrote. “Board Chair Weezie Sams ’79 and I spoke individually to members of the board, and it then met on June 26.”

Developing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

