(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Five black Republicans won primary races in the Baltimore area, a fact that one candidate believes has not received any media coverage.

“The media won’t cover it but … we all won our primary races,” self-described pro-Trump congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik tweeted Thursday. “You are looking at the Republican candidates in the greater Baltimore area. We have officially joined forces. Flipping seats RED @CAnderson2020 @m_andrews2020 @EBoikai @VoteVismale.”

