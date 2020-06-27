https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/st-louis-police-step-protect-praying-christians-violent-anarchist-blm-mob-st-louis-least-one-beating-video/

Father Samuel and Jim Hoft

Earlier this week the Gateway Pundit announced a prayer rally on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park.

We planned the rally because there is currently a petition by local leftist and radical Umar Lee to remove this beautiful landmark in St. Louis City.

There is also a movement to rename the city because St. Louis was allegedly “Islamophobic.”

Local activist Umar Lee is leading the movement to remove St. Louis statue.



Umar has been threatening police and locals for several years now.

The City of St. Louis Treasurer Tisharua Jones smeared the Christian group as a KKK rally because Catholics and Christians want to preserve our statues and monuments.

Several priests were praying at the St. Louis Statue today.

Many were with members of their own congregation.

St. Louis Christians and Catholics hold Prayer Rally to Save St. Louis Statue — at least 4 Priests turn out to pray. StL City Treasurer calls it a KKK rally!… This is the modern day left! Violence and Lies @tishaura pic.twitter.com/af3tMzezI0 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 27, 2020

Protesters threatened to take down the St. Louis Cathedral next.

When we started praying the leftist crowd started screaming and blaring horns.

It was pure insanity.

Today we organized a rosary at the St. Louis Statue in Forest Park. This is how we were treated. Including local priests and seniors. pic.twitter.com/jMdO41Ns3E — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 27, 2020

It is truly sad that this is where we are today as a culture and country.

The leftist mob was almost demonic.

St. Louis Police stepped in to protect the praying Catholics from the far left mob. The police formed a protective wall between the mob and the praying Christians.

Later after we left at least one man in sandals was attacked. The mob chased the man and beat him in the street.

Today we organized a rosary at the St. Louis Statue in Forest Park. This is how we were treated. Including local priests and seniors. pic.twitter.com/jMdO41Ns3E — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) June 27, 2020

This guy (right) is peacefully protesting.Then Umar & his peeps dumped water on his face, told him to leave, & now keep chasing him. Open carrying AR15’s showing up. Umar just lies to @ksdknews & said they chased just chased Nazis away. KSDK did not challenge him on that lie. pic.twitter.com/yLTDvoEOpv — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 27, 2020

Apparently protestors don’t like being peacefully protested against. So much for mutual “making people feel uncomfortable”respect. Father Samuel harming people with a Hail Mary. Louis IX

“F&ck the police” chants have begun. Didn’t know Louis was a cop. #STL#StLouis pic.twitter.com/ybECNRdSrI — Dan Powell (@DanPoSTL) June 27, 2020

At least one man in sandals was chased down and beaten by the mob.

They called him “alt-right” or whatever.

Alt-Right not welcome on our streets. pic.twitter.com/E4lh0yBRNR — Cop Watch STL (@CopWatchSTL) June 28, 2020

