https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/st-louis-police-step-protect-praying-christians-violent-anarchist-blm-mob-st-louis-least-one-beating-video/

Father Samuel and Jim Hoft

Earlier this week the Gateway Pundit announced a prayer rally on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park.

We planned the rally because there is currently a petition by local leftist and radical Umar Lee to remove this beautiful landmark in St. Louis City.
There is also a movement to rename the city because St. Louis was allegedly “Islamophobic.”

Local activist Umar Lee is leading the movement to remove St. Louis statue.


Umar has been threatening police and locals for several years now.

The City of St. Louis Treasurer Tisharua Jones smeared the Christian group as a KKK rally because Catholics and Christians want to preserve our statues and monuments.

Several priests were praying at the St. Louis Statue today.
Many were with members of their own congregation.

Protesters threatened to take down the St. Louis Cathedral next.

Catholic Priest Attempts to Defend St. Louis Statue from Further Leftist Vandalism — Leftist Mob Threatens to TAKE CATHEDRAL NEXT! (VIDEO)

When we started praying the leftist crowd started screaming and blaring horns.
It was pure insanity.

It is truly sad that this is where we are today as a culture and country.
The leftist mob was almost demonic.

St. Louis Police stepped in to protect the praying Catholics from the far left mob.  The police formed a protective wall between the mob and the praying Christians.

Later after we left at least one man in sandals was attacked. The mob chased the man and beat him in the street.

At least one man in sandals was chased down and beaten by the mob.
They called him “alt-right” or whatever.

