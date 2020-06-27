https://www.dailywire.com/news/taylor-swift-deeply-upset-by-gender-options-on-u-s-census

Pop star and left-wing political activist Taylor Swift said Friday that she found the two gender options on the U.S. Census “so upsetting,” maintaining that it was an “erasure” of “transgender” and “nonbinary” people.

Swift made the comments during a Stonewall Day livestream while applauding the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding transgenderism and Title VII.

“[It was] a really good step forward with the Supreme Court ruling,” Swift said, according to Billboard, adding, “but we still have so far to go with the LGBTQ community.”

“I got my census the other day and there were two choices: male and female. And that erasure was so upsetting to me,” the “Lover” singer added.

Swift described the two-gender option as “a really brutal way of dismissing” transgender and nonbinary citizens. “We need to make sure we elect people who care about all communities,” the 30-year-old said.

As noted by The Daily Wire, Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with liberals in the landmark Supreme Court decision on Title VII, “which protects workers from employment discrimination on the basis of gender, can be interpreted to include discrimination based on sexual orientation, extending the protections of federal employment law to LGBT individuals.”

Swift, who was largely apolitical for years prior to the midterm 2018 elections, earlier this month shifted blame to President Donald Trump for the looting, arson, and rioting in Minneapolis, a Democrat-run city, following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a disturbing arrest that was captured on viral video.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift posted via Twitter, reacting to a tweet from the president condemning the rioters.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” she posted, quoting a segment of Trump’s full two-tweet condemnation of violence.

“We will vote you out in November,” Swift vowed, tagging Trump’s personal Twitter handle.

Trump’s remarks were seemingly taken out of context by Swift.

As later reiterated by the POTUS, Trump was advocating for the destruction to stop, before it leads to “shooting.”

“Looting leads to shooting,” Trump clarified via Twitter, “and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means. It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement.”

“It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!” the president added.

