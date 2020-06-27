https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/thug-toppled-abolitionist-statue-previously-looted-10k-jewelry/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) This is what happens when there’s no law and order, the justice system stops functioning, the cops don’t respond, and the authorities pretend everything is fine.

Authorities have formally charged a Madison man accused of both joining a crowd of people who broke into Goodman’s Jewelers and stealing $10,000 worth of jewelry amid looting in late May, as well as one of the people accused of tearing down the Hans Christian Heg statue and tossing it into Lake Monona earlier this week.

The allegations against Kelsey D. Nelson were detailed in two criminal complaints released Friday. Nelson, 30, will be in Dane County Court for his preliminary hearing on July 2. If convicted, Nelson could face 12 years in prison and upwards of $25,000 in fines.

