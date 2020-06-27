https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/petition-pardon-twitter-jail-time/2020/06/27/id/974466

President Donald Trump has retweeted a petition to pardon Roger Stone, fueling speculation one might come before Stone serves jail time.

A self-proclaimed digital keyboard warrior for Trump, Lori Hendry tweeted:

“IT’S TIME TO #PardonRogerStone As Prosecuting Attorneys Resign, Over 110,000 Sign Petition to Pardon Roger Stone via @nationalfile https://nationalfile.com/as-prosecuting-attorneys-resign-over-110000-sign-petition-to-pardon-roger-stone/… .@realDonaldTrump .@DonaldJTrumpJr”

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for a conviction on charges of witness-tempering, obstruction, and lying to Congress during the 2016 Russia investigation amid allegations he coordinated the WikiLeaks’ email disclosures from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign with the Trump campaign.

A federal judge ordered Stone to begin his prison sentence July 14 under home confinement due to the global coronavirus pandemic, as Politico reported.

Trump has vowed before that Stone will not serve jail time, responding to a tweet Stone will serve more jail time than rioters, looters, vandals, and arsonists during the George Floyd riots, tweeting June 4:

“No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

