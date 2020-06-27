https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/voter-fraud-new-jersey-paterson/2020/06/27/id/974470

Two New Jersey politicians have been arrested and charged with voter fraud in connection with a May 12 special election in New Jersey.

NJ.com has reported, Paterson Councilman Michael Jackson, Council-Elect Alex Mendez and two other men have been charged with voter fraud.

Jackson and Mendez received charges associated with sending mail-in votes, unauthorized possession of ballots, tampering with public records, and falsifying public records.

Two other people were also charged with voter fraud.

“Today’s charges send a clear message: If you try to tamper with an election in New Jersey, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement Thursday. “We will not allow a small number of criminals to undermine the public’s confidence in our democratic process.”

The accusations against Mendez and Jackson claim the two men delivered mail-in ballots without proper authorization as the bearer.

Mendez is also accused of allegedly taking and submitting at least one voter registration for a person he knew was not eligible to vote.

“While it’s gravely disappointing to see another episode of potential corruption in Paterson, I remain hopeful that this is the final chapter in what unfortunately has plagued our city for generations,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said in a statement.

