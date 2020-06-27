https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-us-postal-worker-caught-video-throwing-stack-gop-congressional-candidate-campaign-mailers-dumpster/

A US Postal worker was caught on video throwing a stack of GOP congressional candidate campaign mailers in a dumpster.

Sheriff Troy Nehls is running for Texas Congressional District 22.

Mr. Nehls is a pro-Trump conservative, a church-going family man, tough on crime and tough on border security.

No wonder why the left is trying to derail his campaign.

“A US Postal worker was just caught on video throwing a stack of my campaign mailers in a dumpster. Some patriots nearby heard a noise when she tossed them in & went to investigate. They found a stack of them and called me. No wonder people are skeptical of mail in voting.” Sheriff Nehls said.

WATCH:

Photo of the trashed campaign mailers:

Sheriff Nehls said his campaign relies on mailers because they don’t have money for TV advertising.

You can support Sheriff Nehls and his campaign by clicking here.

