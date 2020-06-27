https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-us-postal-worker-caught-video-throwing-stack-gop-congressional-candidate-campaign-mailers-dumpster/

A US Postal worker was caught on video throwing a stack of GOP congressional candidate campaign mailers in a dumpster.

Sheriff Troy Nehls is running for Texas Congressional District 22.

Mr. Nehls is a pro-Trump conservative, a church-going family man, tough on crime and tough on border security.

No wonder why the left is trying to derail his campaign.

TRENDING: PRAYERS NEEDED: St. Louis City Treasurer Smears Local Christians for Holding Prayer Protest at St. Louis Statue — Labels Christian St. Louisans ‘KKK’ for Wanting to Save Statue of Catholic Saint

“A US Postal worker was just caught on video throwing a stack of my campaign mailers in a dumpster. Some patriots nearby heard a noise when she tossed them in & went to investigate. They found a stack of them and called me. No wonder people are skeptical of mail in voting.” Sheriff Nehls said.

WATCH:

A US Postal worker was just caught on video throwing a stack of my campaign mailers in a dumpster. Some patriots nearby heard a noise when she tossed them in & went to investigate. They found a stack of them and called me. No wonder people are skeptical of mail in voting. pic.twitter.com/I28SBydg2N — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) June 26, 2020

Photo of the trashed campaign mailers:

Sheriff Nehls said his campaign relies on mailers because they don’t have money for TV advertising.

We’re running a grassroots campaign and don’t have money for TV. I rely on mailers to reach voters and it’s sad to see a federal employee interfering with that. If you’d like to pitch in a few dollars to help our campaign reach more voters, click here: https://t.co/don9ppUfvl — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) June 27, 2020

You can support Sheriff Nehls and his campaign by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

