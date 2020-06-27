https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-white-protester-tries-to-lecture-white-police-officer-about-racism-black-police-officers-shut-her-down

A young woman tried to lecture a white Metropolitan Police Department officer in Washington, D.C., this week during a protest and was ultimately shutdown by two black police officers who came to the defense of their fellow police officer.

The woman, a leftist, tried to lecture the police officer about racism as he got a call from his black wife.

“That doesn’t mean that you’re not racist, sir,” the woman shouted. “Just because you have one black friend or a black wife. You can still be racist. It has nothing to do with your acquaintances.”

A black police officer entered the picture to explain to her that they were moving away from her because she had a “one-track mind” and it was impossible to have a conversation with her.

The woman said that she was talking to the “white” police officer, to which the black police officer asked, “Oh, because I can’t be racist, right?”

“Systemically, systemically no sir,” the woman shouted. “Systemically racism can only be white. Systemically sir, individually it can be a different color but systemically it can only be white.”

“It doesn’t fit your agenda, you don’t want to hear that conversation,” the officer responded.

A few minutes later the conversation escalated after the woman apparently called the white police officer a liar and supposedly demanded to see a picture of his black wife.

A second black police officer rushed in and said, “How dare you ask for this man’s family.”

“You don’t know him. You don’t know him,” the officer continued. “Why would you assume that because he’s white he can’t have a black wife? Why would you? I’m just curious. Let me, let me tell you something.”

The officer started to walk toward the woman, to which she began to pull away, saying, “You’re not wearing a mask, sir. I don’t want to get COVID.”

“America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem ma’am, okay?” the police officer continued. “Jesus said, ‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to Father except through Me.’ America and the world has a sin problem. You understand me? That’s where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It’s not about racism.”

“You understand me?” the police officer continued. “Read the Bible. Read the Bible.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

TRANSCRIPT:

OFFICER 1: A black person born into privilege or power is white? WOMAN: Yes sir, a white person. OFFICER 1: We’re done. My black wife if calling me. I’m going to have a conversation. WOMAN: That doesn’t mean that you’re not racist, sir. Just because you have one black friend or a black wife. You can still be racist. It has nothing to do with your acquaintances. … Wow it must have been so intimidating if all the police move that way. That’s impressive. Just of a little drawing. OFFICER 2: It’s not intimidating. It’s just we’re trying to have a conversation and you have a one-track mind. There’s no point in having a conversation anymore. WOMAN: Amazing, everyone moved that way. OFFICER 2: You have to be able to be open to both sides of the story. WOMAN: Amazing sir, amazing everyone’s moved over. Impressive, they couldn’t even handle it. OFFICER 2: You can’t have a conversation if that’s the way you think. WOMAN: I wasn’t talking to you sir, I was talking to the white dude. OFFICER 2: Oh, because I can’t be racist, right? WOMAN: No sir, I was talking to him. Systemically, systemically no sir. Systemically racism can only be white. Systemically sir, individually it can be a different color but systemically it can only be white. OFFICER 2: It doesn’t fit your agenda, you don’t want to hear that conversation. WOMAN: It’s not an agenda. It’s the past, the present, and hopefully not the future, sir. … Good, I hope that you’re an anti-racist then. OFFICER 1: How can I be? I mean, I’m white. OFFICER 2: You just called him a liar, saying, ‘you don’t have a black wife and black children.” You just called him a liar. WOMAN: Yeah, I did. I wanted to see a picture. OFFICER 2: There’s just no getting through to you. WOMAN: I wanted to see his picture to believe him. OFFICER 3: How dare you ask for this man’s family. OFFICER 2: You don’t know nothing about him. OFFICER 3: You don’t know him. You don’t know him. No, no, no, no, no, no. Why would you assume that because he’s white he can’t have a black wife? Why would you? I’m just curious. Let me, let tell you something. [Woman starts walking away] OFFICER 3: No, no, no, let me tell you something. WOMAN: You’re not wearing a mask, sir. I don’t want to get COVID. OFFICER 3: America has a sin problem. The world has a sin problem ma’am, okay? Jesus said, ‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to Father except through Me.’ America and the world has a sin problem. You understand me? That’s where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It’s not about racism. OFFICER 4: You can be racist whether you’re black or white. WOMAN: Absolutely. OFFICER 3: You understand me? Read the Bible. Read the Bible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

