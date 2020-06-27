https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wrong-old-joe-biden-confuses-barack-obama-president-trump-forgets-talking-cant-remember-video/

Seriously, what is wrong with Joe Biden?

Biden is back in his Delaware bunker after venturing out for a day in Pennsylvania.

77-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday confused Barack Obama with President Trump just two days after he falsely claimed 120 million Americans died from the Coronavirus.

This is not normal. Biden’s mental faculties are rapidly declining.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Barack Obama with President Trump. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/U2pQWKL66Z — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2020

Biden also got confused and totally forgot the second part of the question when asked what he was going to do in his first 100 days in the White House.

“And so, you asked other parts of a question, I can’t remember what other ones were, one was what I’m going to do about immigration, what was the other part? Was that it?”

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “And so, you asked other parts of a question, I can’t remember what other ones were, one was what I’m going to do about immigration, what was the other part? Was that it?” #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/7Xf5HJavl6 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2020

