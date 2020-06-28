http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WMrRC73VLxw/1-dead-1-injured-breonna-taylor-protest-park-kentucky-n1232351

At least one person was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, at the site of ongoing protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.

In a series of tweets, Louisville police said they received calls around 9 p.m. that gunshots had been fired near Jefferson Square Park. Police then received calls that members of the sheriff’s department were performing life-saving measures on a man who later died at the scene.

Shortly after, police received reports of another shooting nearby. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Video posted to social media appeared to show a man opening fire as people scrambled to take cover, The Associated Press reported.

Police cleared the park and were “trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”

For weeks, Jefferson Square park has been home to protests over the police-involved deaths of Taylor and George Floyd. The Saturday night shooting was at least the second during nearly a month of protests in Louisville, The Associated Press reported. Seven people were injured on May 28 when gunfire erupted during protests.

Taylor, 26, was killed in her home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant, which has since become a flashpoint among people calling for sweeping criminal justice reform. A detective involved in her death was recently fired.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” the police department’s interim chief, Robert J. Schroeder, wrote in a termination letter to Detective Brett Hankison.