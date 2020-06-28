https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/504933-biden-on-trump-sharing-video-of-protester-shouting-white-power-he-has

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence Why Biden’s big lead should worry Democrats White House goes through dizzying change in staff MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpFour men charged for trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Video shows workers removed social distancing signs before Trump Tulsa rally: WaPo Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence MORE has “picked a side” after Trump retweeted and praised a video that included a demonstrator shouting “white power.”

“Today the President shared a video of people shouting ‘white power’ and said they were ‘great.’ Just like he did after Charlottesville,” Biden tweeted Sunday, referring to Trump’s comments after the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally and counter protest in Virginia, when Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

“We’re in a battle for the soul of the nation — and the President has picked a side,” Biden added. “But make no mistake: it’s a battle we will win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Today the President shared a video of people shouting “white power” and said they were “great.” Just like he did after Charlottesville. We’re in a battle for the soul of the nation — and the President has picked a side. But make no mistake: it’s a battle we will win. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2020

On Sunday morning Trump retweeted a video that included a demonstrator in a golf cart with a “Trump 2020” sign saying “white power.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump said in a post retweeting the video. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

The tweet was deleted several hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement that the president “did not hear the one statement made on the video.”

“What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters,” he added.

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSunday shows preview: With coronavirus cases surging, lawmakers and health officials weigh in The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – States are pausing reopening Gridlock mires chances of police reform deal MORE (R-S.C.) on Sunday called the video offensive and said the president should take it down.

“There’s no question he should not have retweeted it, and he should just take it down,” Scott said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

