This should come as no surprise.

Radical Democrat Ayanna Pressley took to the House floor last week and demanded the American people “pay us what you owe us.”

The Massachusetts Representative says Black Lives Matter has a mandate.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It’s time — pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime. It is the beautiful robe of nation-builders.”

Pressley is also leading efforts to defund police departments.

Ayanna Pressley went on to tell local Boston reporters she is hopeful.

Via The Washington Examiner.

The fights we’re in today are old fights, but I remain hopeful. We are in a moment of reckoning, and our movement is strong, sustainable, and focused on bringing about the systemic change our communities so desperately need. pic.twitter.com/dErEUiJyOy — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 26, 2020

