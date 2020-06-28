https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-militants-storm-target-store-dc-threaten-shut-business-dont-comply-demands-videos/

Black Lives Matter militants stormed a Target store in DC this weekend threatening to shut down their business if they didn’t comply with the mob’s demands.

It appears this mob is taking direct orders from Black Lives Matter Leader Hawk Newsome who issued a terroristic threat last week on live broadcast.

Newsome said if the US doesn’t give Black Lives Matter what they want, they will burn down the system.

“All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down,” one of the terrorists said in a megaphone.

WATCH:

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

BLM militants marched into a Target store in Columbia Heights and demanded they stop calling the police on black people…or else.

WATCH:

Tonight #BlackLivesMatter protesters marched about ten miles. In the Columbia Heights neighborhood, the group marched into Target and demanded that the store “stop calling the police on black people.” An employee tried to shut the entrance, but the group managed to hold it open. pic.twitter.com/2x5CMNHlMN — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 28, 2020

“Until you stop calling the police, we’ll continue to shut your business down,” they chanted before marching away.

WATCH:

“Until you stop calling the police, we’ll continue to shut your business down,” they chanted before marching away. pic.twitter.com/tLIdwFKeaL — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 28, 2020

Watch the full, uncut 7-minute video:

