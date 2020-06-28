https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-republican-couple-crack-laughing-black-lives-matter-protest-zero-black-people/

These white liberals are so embarrassing.

Republican Trump supporter Benji Irby and his wife went to visit the North Carolina State Capitol when they happened upon a Black Lives Matter statue protest…with NO BLACK PEOPLE in attendance!

Benji and his wife had a good laugh over it.

WATCH:

