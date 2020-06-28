http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FKNIDC0J5AA/

Glasgow saw another stabbing on Sunday in what police are describing as a “targeted attack”. The incident comes just days after a knife rampage by a Sudanese migrant horrified the Scottish city.

Around noon, Scottish police cordoned off Argyle Street as emergency services attended to the stabbing victim.

“Literally just happened, was loads of screaming and guy is on the ground with blood all over him. Looked like the guy came out of the Premier Inn hotel,” an eyewitness told the Glasgow Times.

“The guy’s shoes and a load of blood still on the pavement,” he added.

The Greater Glasgow Police force said in a statement that the stabbing is believed to be a targeted assault and therefore not a threat to the community as a whole.

It is not known at the time of this reporting, whether the police have a suspect in custody.

A pair of shoes and blood on the pavement outside Traders’ bar on Argyle Street in Glasgow, where police are dealing with an incident this afternoon. It’s reported a man was covered in blood and screaming. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/mj6xbfW5ss — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) June 28, 2020

The attack came just two days after a Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed six people including a police officer at another Glasgow hotel.

The migrant, named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, was killed by armed police during the attack.

Glasgow police said that they do not believe the latest stabbing is linked to the attack on Friday.

“This is not being treated as linked to the incident in West George Street, Glasgow, on Friday, 26 June, or any nearby hotels or accommodation,” said Inspector Gareth Griffiths.

“[T]hey were fed three times a day but people were complaining at getting the same spaghetti and macaroni cheese all the time. It wasn’t culturally appropriate for them,” said Kurdish Community Scotland activist Ako Zada. https://t.co/uFjJ9zGfJh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 27, 2020

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

