Former White House national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonSunday shows preview: With coronavirus cases surging, lawmakers and health officials weigh in Grassley knocks Trump, Fox News over town hall answer Bipartisan strategy for countering China’s challenge to international order MORE said Sunday that a tweet from President Trump Donald John TrumpFour men charged for trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Video shows workers removed social distancing signs before Trump Tulsa rally: WaPo Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence MORE denying he had been briefed on reported Russian bounties placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan was typical behavior for the president.

“There’s a lot we don’t know, so we should be cautious, but from what we do know from the president’s own tweets this morning, to me it looks like just another day at the office in the Trump White House,” Bolton said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Similarly, Bolton said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that while he doesn’t know about this specific situation, it “sounds like a story” he could’ve written in his new memoir about his time at the Trump White House.

He said Trump’s tweet denying the report is an effort to shift the responsibility away from himself.

“What would motivate the president to do that? Because it looks bad if Russians are paying to kill Americans and we’re not doing anything about it,” Bolton said. “So what what is the presidential reaction, is to say, ‘It’s not my responsibility. Nobody told me about it’ and therefore to duck any complaints that he hasn’t acted effectively.”

“This is part of the problem with President Trump’s decisionmaking in the national security space. It’s just unconnected to the reality he’s dealing with. It’s about his personal position,” Bolton added.

John Bolton reacts to Pres. Trump’s denial he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to kill coalition forces: “This is part of the problem with President Trump’s decision-making in the national security space. It is just unconnected to the reality he’s dealing with” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/ZNvPtWOi4h — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2020

If the reports are true, Bolton said the U.S. should “consider a number of strong measures against Russia.”

The New York Times reported Friday that U.S. intelligence officials concluded earlier this year that a Russian military unit covertly tried to offer rewards to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. troops.

Trump tweeted early Sunday that “nobody briefed or told” him, Vice President Pence or chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsWhite House goes through dizzying change in staff GOP candidate says his NC win not a referendum on Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems, GOP dig in on police reform ahead of House vote MORE about the “so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.”

“Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us. Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence Why Biden’s big lead should worry Democrats White House goes through dizzying change in staff MORE & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their ‘source’?” Trump tweeted.

The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Fox News have also published reports confirming The New York Times’s reporting.

