California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as the state and a dozen others face the worst surge in CCP virus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for bars to close in seven counties, including Los Angeles, is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen the economy in the most populous U.S. state. On Friday, Texas and Florida ordered all bars to close.

For a third consecutive day on Saturday, the number of confirmed U.S. cases leapt by more than 40,000, one of the largest surges in the world.

Even in states where cases have been declining for weeks, bars have been a source of outbreaks. One bar in East Lansing, Michigan has been linked to more than 85 cases, according to local health officials who say that number is likely to rise.

In addition to bars, Texas shuttered tubing and rafting business on Friday to try to avoid crowds like those seen on Saturday in Arizona along the Salt River east of Phoenix.

As temperatures rose to above 100 F, dozens of people climbed into inflatable inner tubes with coolers and took to the water to escape the heat. Very few wore masks.

Some beaches in Florida are also closing ahead of next weekend’s Fourth of July holiday, which would have drawn large crowds.

In Arizona, cases have risen by 267 percent so far in June and jumped by a record 3,857 cases on Sunday, the eighth record-breaking increase this month. Georgia reported a record increase of 2,225 cases on Sunday. Fifteen states, including California, Florida and Texas, saw record rises in cases last week.

Global COVID-19 cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

By Lisa Shumakmer

Epoch Times staff contributed to this report

