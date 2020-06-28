https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/survey-black-lives-matter-statues/2020/06/28/id/974577

Sixty percent of the American public say they agree with the ideas expressed by the Black Lives Matter movement, while only 40% do not, according to a CBS News poll released on Sunday.

In addition, 53% of those surveyed support those protesting the treatment of blacks by police.

Other results from the poll show:

53% of the white population agrees with the ideas expressed by BLM and 47% disagree, while 84% of blacks agree and 16% disagree.

Only 28% of Republicans agree with the ideas expressed by BLM. Among Independents, 58% agree with those ideas, as do 87% of Democrats.

When asked what should happen to Confederate statues in public places, 55% of Americans wanted them to remain, while 45% said they should be removed. Among Republicans, 84% wanted the statues to stay, while 74% of Democrats wanted them removed.

Fifty-seven percent under the age of 30 want Confederate statues removed, while only 34% of those over the age of 65 agree.

Only in the Northeast do a majority (51%) want Confederate statues removed, while in every other region, majorities want the statues to remain: in the South (56%), the Midwest (57%) and the West (55%).

Some 60% of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the protests of the treatment of blacks by police, while 53% say he hasn’t shown enough understanding about the concerns of demonstrators.

Fifty-five percent say major changes are needed in the way police departments operate, 36% think minor changes are needed and 9% say no change is needed

The survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 2,009 adult residents interviewed between June 23-26. The margin of error is ± 2.6 points.

