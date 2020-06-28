http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/pV-aWKXGSd8/index.html

A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Linehan’s account, @glinner, “has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation.”

CNN requests for comment via email from Linehan’s representatives were not returned.

Reports from The Guardian and The Irish Post newspapers say his account was closed after the comedian reportedly tweeted, “men aren’t women tho,” in response to a tweet by the Women’s Institute — a UK-based women’s organization — wishing happy Pride Month to its transgender members.

Linehan has been accused of making transphobic comments in the past.