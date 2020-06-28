https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/conservative-students-harassed-college-gives-contact-info/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Union College in New York recently released the contact information of leaders of the campus Young Americans for Freedom chapter, a conservative club, prompting student members to be doxxed and harassed by peers and activists.

YAF at UC Chairman Samuel Levit told The College Fix his chapter has “been bombarded and slandered with hateful rhetoric, labeling, and vile mischaracterizations” after the college gave out the contact information.

The controversy began after the Young Americans for Freedom chapter posted on Instagram and other social media in the wake of George Floyd’s death a message that condemned both the police officer’s actions and the rioting and looting in response.

