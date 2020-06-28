https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-drop-rough-polling-stretch-gop-operatives-asking/

(FOX NEWS) — A stretch of lackluster polling for President Trump has some Republican operatives nervous about the president’s reelection prospects in November – with some even floating the possibility for the first time that Trump could drop out if his poll numbers don’t rebound.

“It’s too early, but if the polls continue to worsen, you can see a scenario where he drops out,” one GOP operative who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News.

Trump’s poll numbers in recent weeks have trended downward amid criticism over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic and the White House response to the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd in late May while in Minneapolis police custody.

