Demon Pelosi tried desperately on Sunday to revive the Russia hoax.

After three years of investigations and spying on candidate trump, his campaign, his family, his transition team and his administration, the criminal Obama deep state were not able to find any links between Russia and Donald Trump. Democrats smeared him in their attempted coup but found NOTHING.

But that didn’t stop Demon Pelosi from pushing the collusion hoax again on Sunday morning.

According to deep state leakers Russia was paying the Taliban to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump wants US troops out of Afghanistan.

Pelosi today told ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos that Russia must have something on President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi: “This is as bad as it gets, and yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score, denies being briefed. I don’t know what the Russians have on the president, politically, personally, financially, or whatever it is, but he wants to ignore, he wants to bring them back to the G-8 despite the annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine.”

This woman is shameless.

Is there a woman in America more toxic and dishonest as Nancy Pelosi?

