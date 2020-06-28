https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/developing-senior-intel-official-tells-catherine-herridge-gru-taliban-bounty-allegations-not-president-trumps-daily-brief/

The New York Times on Friday published a story claiming that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban forces to kill US troops, citing “officials briefed on the matter.”

President Trump early Sunday morning dismissed the New York Times report on the GRU-Taliban allegations.

“Nobody briefed or told me, VP Pence, or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News New York Times.” Trump said in a pair of tweets Sunday morning.

…Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

Later Sunday afternoon, CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge reported that according to a senior intel official, the GRU/Taliban bounty allegations were not in the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), backing the President’s claims.

DEVELOPING: A senior intel official tells @CBSNews the GRU/Taliban bounty allegations were not contained in the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) which is the highly classified, daily summary of national security issues delivered to the President, key cabinet secretaries + advisers.. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 28, 2020

“The official confirmed the NSC has been doing “due diligence,” and going back through their files since the story broke Friday, and they have not found the “intelligence assessment” described in media reporting.” Herridge said.

talks with the Taliban, intel about a GRU operation involving the Taliban, targeting US forces would have risen to the level of inclusion in the PDB. @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 28, 2020

The Democrat-media complex is going crazy over this New York Times report using anonymous sources.

Pelosi on Sunday claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin must have something on President Trump.

Traitor and backstabber John Bolton fired off a tweet Sunday demanding an investigation in response to the fake news NYT report.

